Earnings results for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endo International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.55%. The high price target for ENDP is $12.00 and the low price target for ENDP is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International does not currently pay a dividend. Endo International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

In the past three months, Endo International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $650,028,518.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Endo International is held by insiders. 79.98% of the stock of Endo International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP



Earnings for Endo International are expected to decrease by -9.80% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Endo International is -15.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Endo International is -15.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

