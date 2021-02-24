Earnings results for Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enel Américas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.02%. The high price target for ENIA is $9.20 and the low price target for ENIA is $9.20. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enel Américas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.20, Enel Américas has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $7.54. Enel Américas has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enel Américas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

In the past three months, Enel Américas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by insiders. Only 3.95% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA



The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 9.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 9.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.45. Enel Américas has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here