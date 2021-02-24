Earnings results for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.83.

Analyst Opinion on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dividend Strength: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group does not currently pay a dividend. Enstar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

In the past three months, Enstar Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Enstar Group is held by insiders. 67.40% of the stock of Enstar Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR



The P/E ratio of Enstar Group is 4.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Enstar Group is 4.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Enstar Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

