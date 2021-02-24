Earnings results for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Envestnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.26%. The high price target for ENV is $105.00 and the low price target for ENV is $68.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Envestnet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.73, Envestnet has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $79.19. Envestnet has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet does not currently pay a dividend. Envestnet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

In the past three months, Envestnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,059,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.44% of the stock of Envestnet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV



Earnings for Envestnet are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is -609.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Envestnet is -609.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Envestnet has a P/B Ratio of 4.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here