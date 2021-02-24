Earnings results for Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enviva Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.21%. The high price target for EVA is $52.00 and the low price target for EVA is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enviva Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Enviva Partners has a forecasted downside of 13.2% from its current price of $53.00. Enviva Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enviva Partners has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enviva Partners is 520.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enviva Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 312.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Enviva Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

In the past three months, Enviva Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.68% of the stock of Enviva Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA



Earnings for Enviva Partners are expected to grow by 28.21% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Enviva Partners is -278.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enviva Partners is -278.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enviva Partners has a P/B Ratio of 7.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here