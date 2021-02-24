Earnings results for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Analyst Opinion on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EOG Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.32%. The high price target for EOG is $92.00 and the low price target for EOG is $53.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EOG Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.57, EOG Resources has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $66.10. EOG Resources has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EOG Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of EOG Resources is 30.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EOG Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that EOG Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

In the past three months, EOG Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of EOG Resources is held by insiders. 87.69% of the stock of EOG Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG



Earnings for EOG Resources are expected to grow by 120.59% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of EOG Resources is -127.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EOG Resources is -127.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EOG Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

