Earnings results for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.23%. The high price target for EOSE is $35.00 and the low price target for EOSE is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eos Energy Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Eos Energy Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 57.2% from its current price of $22.26. Eos Energy Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Eos Energy Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

In the past three months, Eos Energy Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.50% of the stock of Eos Energy Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE



Earnings for Eos Energy Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.53) per share.

More latest stories: here