Earnings results for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Erie Indemnity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Erie Indemnity is 68.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Erie Indemnity will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.65% next year. This indicates that Erie Indemnity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

In the past three months, Erie Indemnity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.77% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.03% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE



Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 6.55% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 45.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 45.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. Erie Indemnity has a P/B Ratio of 10.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

