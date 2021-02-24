Earnings results for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Etsy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.25%. The high price target for ETSY is $245.00 and the low price target for ETSY is $66.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Etsy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.43, Etsy has a forecasted downside of 24.3% from its current price of $213.12. Etsy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Etsy does not currently pay a dividend. Etsy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Etsy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,006,346.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Etsy is held by insiders. 87.69% of the stock of Etsy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Etsy are expected to decrease by -6.60% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 118.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Etsy is 118.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 73.68. Etsy has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Etsy has a P/B Ratio of 62.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

