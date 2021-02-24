Earnings results for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eventbrite in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.22%. The high price target for EB is $16.00 and the low price target for EB is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eventbrite has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.80, Eventbrite has a forecasted downside of 37.2% from its current price of $20.39. Eventbrite has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite does not currently pay a dividend. Eventbrite does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

In the past three months, Eventbrite insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.75% of the stock of Eventbrite is held by insiders. 67.20% of the stock of Eventbrite is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB



Earnings for Eventbrite are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.68) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Eventbrite is -8.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eventbrite is -8.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eventbrite has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

