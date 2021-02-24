Earnings results for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evolent Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.52%. The high price target for EVH is $25.00 and the low price target for EVH is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evolent Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Evolent Health has a forecasted downside of 19.5% from its current price of $19.88. Evolent Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health does not currently pay a dividend. Evolent Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

In the past three months, Evolent Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Evolent Health is held by insiders. 93.15% of the stock of Evolent Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH



Earnings for Evolent Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Evolent Health is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evolent Health is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evolent Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

