Earnings results for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Analyst Opinion on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ExlService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.24%. The high price target for EXLS is $92.00 and the low price target for EXLS is $55.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ExlService has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService does not currently pay a dividend. ExlService does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

In the past three months, ExlService insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,797,866.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of ExlService is held by insiders. 94.84% of the stock of ExlService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS



Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 9.19% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of ExlService is 35.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.32. ExlService has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ExlService has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

