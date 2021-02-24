Earnings results for Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farfetch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.19%. The high price target for FTCH is $75.00 and the low price target for FTCH is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Farfetch has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.54, Farfetch has a forecasted downside of 24.2% from its current price of $67.98. Farfetch has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch does not currently pay a dividend. Farfetch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

In the past three months, Farfetch insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.74% of the stock of Farfetch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH



Earnings for Farfetch are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Farfetch is -19.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Farfetch is -19.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Farfetch has a P/B Ratio of 17.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

