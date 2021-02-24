Earnings results for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federal Signal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.64%. The high price target for FSS is $40.00 and the low price target for FSS is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Federal Signal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Federal Signal has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $37.49. Federal Signal has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Federal Signal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Federal Signal is 17.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federal Signal will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.39% next year. This indicates that Federal Signal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

In the past three months, Federal Signal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by insiders. 87.62% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS



Earnings for Federal Signal are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 37.26. Federal Signal has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Federal Signal has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

