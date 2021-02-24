Earnings results for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fisker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.20%. The high price target for FSR is $27.00 and the low price target for FSR is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fisker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.14, Fisker has a forecasted upside of 22.2% from its current price of $18.12. Fisker has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker does not currently pay a dividend. Fisker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

In the past three months, Fisker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.95% of the stock of Fisker is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fisker (NYSE:FSR



Fisker has a P/B Ratio of 258.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here