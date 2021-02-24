Earnings results for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLIR Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.79%. The high price target for FLIR is $56.00 and the low price target for FLIR is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FLIR Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, FLIR Systems has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $55.04. FLIR Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

FLIR Systems has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FLIR Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FLIR Systems is 30.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FLIR Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.57% next year. This indicates that FLIR Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, FLIR Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by insiders. 88.66% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FLIR Systems are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 52.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 52.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.74. FLIR Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

