Earnings results for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.26, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.12%. The high price target for FND is $124.00 and the low price target for FND is $44.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Floor & Decor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.26, Floor & Decor has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $98.18. Floor & Decor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor does not currently pay a dividend. Floor & Decor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

In the past three months, Floor & Decor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,011,904.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Floor & Decor is held by insiders. 96.26% of the stock of Floor & Decor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND



Earnings for Floor & Decor are expected to grow by 27.40% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 59.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 59.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. Floor & Decor has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Floor & Decor has a P/B Ratio of 13.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

