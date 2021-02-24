Earnings results for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.91%. The high price target for FMTX is $68.00 and the low price target for FMTX is $53.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forma Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.33, Forma Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 53.9% from its current price of $39.85. Forma Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Forma Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

In the past three months, Forma Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.28% of the stock of Forma Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX



Earnings for Forma Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.09) to ($3.27) per share.

More latest stories: here