Earnings results for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $171.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.74%. The high price target for FCN is $171.00 and the low price target for FCN is $171.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting does not currently pay a dividend. FTI Consulting does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

In the past three months, FTI Consulting insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by insiders. 97.33% of the stock of FTI Consulting is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FTI Consulting are expected to grow by 8.00% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of FTI Consulting is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.32. FTI Consulting has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

