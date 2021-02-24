Earnings results for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GCM Grosvenor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.25%. The high price target for GCMG is $13.00 and the low price target for GCMG is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor does not currently pay a dividend. GCM Grosvenor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

In the past three months, GCM Grosvenor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.69% of the stock of GCM Grosvenor is held by insiders. 53.26% of the stock of GCM Grosvenor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG



Earnings for GCM Grosvenor are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. GCM Grosvenor has a P/B Ratio of 91.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

