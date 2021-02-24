Earnings results for GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GenMark Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.52%. The high price target for GNMK is $24.00 and the low price target for GNMK is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. GenMark Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

In the past three months, GenMark Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,827,857.00 in company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of GenMark Diagnostics is held by insiders. 96.94% of the stock of GenMark Diagnostics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK



Earnings for GenMark Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of GenMark Diagnostics is -46.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GenMark Diagnostics is -46.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GenMark Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 91.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

