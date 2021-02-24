Earnings results for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.27%. The high price target for ROCK is $75.00 and the low price target for ROCK is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gibraltar Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Gibraltar Industries has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $95.97. Gibraltar Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gibraltar Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

In the past three months, Gibraltar Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by insiders. 95.36% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK



Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 25.91% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 36.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 36.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.97. Gibraltar Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here