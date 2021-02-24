Earnings results for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.40%. The high price target for GIL is $33.00 and the low price target for GIL is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gildan Activewear does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gildan Activewear is 9.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gildan Activewear will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.87% next year. This indicates that Gildan Activewear will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

In the past three months, Gildan Activewear insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.95% of the stock of Gildan Activewear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)



Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -20.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gildan Activewear is -20.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gildan Activewear has a PEG Ratio of 3.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gildan Activewear has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

