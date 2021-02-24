Earnings results for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glaukos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.47%. The high price target for GKOS is $80.00 and the low price target for GKOS is $36.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Glaukos has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos does not currently pay a dividend. Glaukos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

In the past three months, Glaukos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,726,475.00 in company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of Glaukos is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS



Earnings for Glaukos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.41) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -57.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -57.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Glaukos has a P/B Ratio of 5.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

