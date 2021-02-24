Earnings results for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.08%. The high price target for GSBD is $16.75 and the low price target for GSBD is $15.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Goldman Sachs BDC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.92, Goldman Sachs BDC has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $17.90. Goldman Sachs BDC has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Goldman Sachs BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Goldman Sachs BDC is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Goldman Sachs BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.74% in the coming year. This indicates that Goldman Sachs BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

In the past three months, Goldman Sachs BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $49,881.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Goldman Sachs BDC is held by insiders. Only 13.78% of the stock of Goldman Sachs BDC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD



Earnings for Goldman Sachs BDC are expected to grow by 3.30% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Goldman Sachs BDC is 59.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of Goldman Sachs BDC is 59.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here