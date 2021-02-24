Earnings results for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9100000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gray Television in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.68%. The high price target for GTN is $25.00 and the low price target for GTN is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gray Television has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Gray Television has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $19.82. Gray Television has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Gray Television does not currently pay a dividend. Gray Television does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gray Television insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,714,702.00 in company stock. Only 10.27% of the stock of Gray Television is held by insiders. 79.17% of the stock of Gray Television is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gray Television are expected to decrease by -56.02% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Gray Television is 8.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Gray Television is 8.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.38. Gray Television has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gray Television has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

