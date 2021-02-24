Earnings results for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grifols in the last 12 months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grifols does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grifols is 11.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grifols will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.27% next year. This indicates that Grifols will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

In the past three months, Grifols insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.15% of the stock of Grifols is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS



Earnings for Grifols are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Grifols is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Grifols is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.97. Grifols has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grifols has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

