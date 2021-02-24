Earnings results for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Harmony Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harmony Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.37%. The high price target for HRMY is $61.00 and the low price target for HRMY is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Harmony Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

In the past three months, Harmony Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.17% of the stock of Harmony Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY



Earnings for Harmony Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to $1.16 per share.

