Earnings results for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.69%. The high price target for HSC is $26.00 and the low price target for HSC is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harsco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.75, Harsco has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $21.77. Harsco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco does not currently pay a dividend. Harsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

In the past three months, Harsco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of Harsco is held by insiders. 90.12% of the stock of Harsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harsco (NYSE:HSC



Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 63.83% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 90.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 90.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.06. Harsco has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here