Earnings results for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

Analyst Opinion on ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICF International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.37%. The high price target for ICFI is $105.00 and the low price target for ICFI is $75.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

According to analysts' consensus price target of $91.40, ICF International has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $84.34. ICF International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ICF International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ICF International is 13.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ICF International will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.73% next year. This indicates that ICF International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

In the past three months, ICF International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,280.00 in company stock. Only 4.25% of the stock of ICF International is held by insiders. 88.28% of the stock of ICF International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI



Earnings for ICF International are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.40 per share. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 26.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 26.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.06. ICF International has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICF International has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

