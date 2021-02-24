Earnings results for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Analyst Opinion on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICU Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $235.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.90%. The high price target for ICUI is $236.00 and the low price target for ICUI is $235.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical does not currently pay a dividend. ICU Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

In the past three months, ICU Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,529,125.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI



Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 57.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 57.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. ICU Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

