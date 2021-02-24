Earnings results for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inari Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.94%. The high price target for NARI is $112.00 and the low price target for NARI is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inari Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.67, Inari Medical has a forecasted downside of 21.9% from its current price of $112.30. Inari Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Inari Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

In the past three months, Inari Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $139,711,655.00 in company stock. Only 17.77% of the stock of Inari Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI



Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.15 to ($0.02) per share.

