Earnings results for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insmed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.76%. The high price target for INSM is $60.00 and the low price target for INSM is $44.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed does not currently pay a dividend. Insmed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

In the past three months, Insmed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,267,674.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Insmed is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM



Earnings for Insmed are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.63) to ($2.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -15.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Insmed has a P/B Ratio of 13.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

