Earnings results for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.41%. The high price target for NTLA is $106.00 and the low price target for NTLA is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intellia Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.33, Intellia Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 22.4% from its current price of $66.16. Intellia Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Intellia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

In the past three months, Intellia Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,543,263.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by insiders. 95.58% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA



Earnings for Intellia Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.27) to ($2.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -29.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -29.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intellia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

