Earnings results for International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Analyst Opinion on International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for International Bancshares.

Dividend Strength: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

In the past three months, International Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.46% of the stock of International Bancshares is held by insiders. 59.50% of the stock of International Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC



The P/E ratio of International Bancshares is 16.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.81. The P/E ratio of International Bancshares is 16.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.44. International Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

