Earnings results for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.71%. The high price target for ITCI is $70.00 and the low price target for ITCI is $36.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Intra-Cellular Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

In the past three months, Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,746,845.00 in company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI



Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.32) to ($3.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -12.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -12.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 11.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

