Earnings results for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.51%. The high price target for IOVA is $65.00 and the low price target for IOVA is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Iovance Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

In the past three months, Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by insiders. 94.56% of the stock of Iovance Biotherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA



Earnings for Iovance Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($2.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -22.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics is -22.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 18.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

