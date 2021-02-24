Earnings results for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Analyst Opinion on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $217.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.61%. The high price target for IRTC is $288.00 and the low price target for IRTC is $130.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iRhythm Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $217.25, iRhythm Technologies has a forecasted upside of 36.6% from its current price of $159.03. iRhythm Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. iRhythm Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

In the past three months, iRhythm Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,609,550.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of iRhythm Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC



Earnings for iRhythm Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of iRhythm Technologies is -83.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iRhythm Technologies is -83.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iRhythm Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 31.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here