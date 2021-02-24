Earnings results for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Analyst Opinion on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.69%. The high price target for ITOS is $50.00 and the low price target for ITOS is $37.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. iTeos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

In the past three months, iTeos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.07% of the stock of iTeos Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS



Earnings for iTeos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.86) per share.

