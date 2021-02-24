Earnings results for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for James River Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.62%. The high price target for JRVR is $69.00 and the low price target for JRVR is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

James River Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.75, James River Group has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $46.66. James River Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. James River Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of James River Group is 85.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, James River Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.00% next year. This indicates that James River Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

In the past three months, James River Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of James River Group is held by insiders. 97.63% of the stock of James River Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of James River Group is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of James River Group is 31.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. James River Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

