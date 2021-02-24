Earnings results for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.58%. The high price target for KAMN is $65.00 and the low price target for KAMN is $65.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kaman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Kaman has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $56.73. Kaman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kaman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kaman is 49.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kaman will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.92% next year. This indicates that Kaman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

In the past three months, Kaman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kaman is held by insiders. 90.66% of the stock of Kaman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN



Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 14.62% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 1,891.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 1,891.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. Kaman has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here