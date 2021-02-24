Earnings results for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.90%. The high price target for KDP is $40.00 and the low price target for KDP is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keurig Dr Pepper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Keurig Dr Pepper has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $31.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 49.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.50% next year. This indicates that Keurig Dr Pepper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

In the past three months, Keurig Dr Pepper insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $314,429.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by insiders. 37.85% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP



Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 34.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 34.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.82. Keurig Dr Pepper has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Keurig Dr Pepper has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

