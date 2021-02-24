Earnings results for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.94%. The high price target for KL is $85.00 and the low price target for KL is $53.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kirkland Lake Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.63, Kirkland Lake Gold has a forecasted upside of 88.9% from its current price of $36.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kirkland Lake Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kirkland Lake Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.43% next year. This indicates that Kirkland Lake Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

In the past three months, Kirkland Lake Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.56% of the stock of Kirkland Lake Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL



Earnings for Kirkland Lake Gold are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.75. Kirkland Lake Gold has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirkland Lake Gold has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

