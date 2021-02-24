Earnings results for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.52%. The high price target for KTOS is $29.00 and the low price target for KTOS is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.38, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $30.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

In the past three months, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,187,564.00 in company stock. Only 15.54% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by insiders. 90.28% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS



Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 762.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 762.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here