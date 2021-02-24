Earnings results for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lantheus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.93%. The high price target for LNTH is $29.00 and the low price target for LNTH is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lantheus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Lantheus has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $19.10. Lantheus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus does not currently pay a dividend. Lantheus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

In the past three months, Lantheus insiders have sold 344.73% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $47,220.00 in company stock and sold $210,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Lantheus is held by insiders. 84.95% of the stock of Lantheus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lantheus are expected to grow by 68.97% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Lantheus is 238.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Lantheus is 238.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. Lantheus has a P/B Ratio of 6.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

