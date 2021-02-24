Earnings results for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laureate Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.27%. The high price target for LAUR is $17.50 and the low price target for LAUR is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Laureate Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Laureate Education has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $14.35. Laureate Education has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education does not currently pay a dividend. Laureate Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

In the past three months, Laureate Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $202,047.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Laureate Education is held by insiders. 52.01% of the stock of Laureate Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR



Earnings for Laureate Education are expected to decrease by -92.51% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Laureate Education is -3.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Laureate Education is -3.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Laureate Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

