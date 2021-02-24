Earnings results for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LendingTree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $325.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.55%. The high price target for TREE is $440.00 and the low price target for TREE is $150.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LendingTree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $325.53, LendingTree has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $337.50. LendingTree has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree does not currently pay a dividend. LendingTree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

In the past three months, LendingTree insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of LendingTree is held by insiders. 88.67% of the stock of LendingTree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE



Earnings for LendingTree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.79) per share. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -111.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LendingTree is -111.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LendingTree has a P/B Ratio of 10.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here