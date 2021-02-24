Earnings results for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Analyst Opinion on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LHC Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $220.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.33%. The high price target for LHCG is $260.00 and the low price target for LHCG is $150.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group does not currently pay a dividend. LHC Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

In the past three months, LHC Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of LHC Group is held by insiders. 91.82% of the stock of LHC Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG



Earnings for LHC Group are expected to grow by 19.36% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.98 per share. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 61.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of LHC Group is 61.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.97. LHC Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LHC Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

