Earnings results for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.17%. The high price target for LYV is $70.00 and the low price target for LYV is $40.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Live Nation Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.38, Live Nation Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 33.2% from its current price of $88.85. Live Nation Entertainment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Live Nation Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

In the past three months, Live Nation Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.48% of the stock of Live Nation Entertainment is held by insiders. 71.90% of the stock of Live Nation Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV



Earnings for Live Nation Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.52) to ($2.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Live Nation Entertainment is -12.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Live Nation Entertainment is -12.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Live Nation Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 12.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

