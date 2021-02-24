Earnings results for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivePerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.41%. The high price target for LPSN is $75.00 and the low price target for LPSN is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LivePerson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.25, LivePerson has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $65.84. LivePerson has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson does not currently pay a dividend. LivePerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

In the past three months, LivePerson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,732,579.00 in company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of LivePerson is held by insiders. 96.14% of the stock of LivePerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN



Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -35.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -35.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 29.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

